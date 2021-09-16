Bristol Motor Speedway, Food City agree to 5-year extension of Food City 500 & 300

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Food City CEO Steve Smith announced that Bristol Motor Speedway and Food City have extended both the Food City 500 and Food City 300 for five more years.

This news from Victory Lane confirms that the annual Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will continue through 2026.

The next contract will mark 35 years of partnership between BMS and Food City.

“Not too many deals and contracts last that long,” Smith said. “But we share a lot of commonality and a lot of the same thoughts. I’m so proud of their team and I’m so proud of the store team because they get behind this and are enthusiastic.”

BMS General Manager Jerry Caldwell said Food City is the track’s longest-running partner, and this extension marks second longest partnership in NASCASR history.

“I’m a bit lost for words when it comes to extending our partnership with Food City,” he said. “They really are more than just corporate partners; they’re friends.”

Watch the full announcement can be watched HERE.