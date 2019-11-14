Bristol Metals presents check to Make-A-Wish

BRISTOL, Tenn (WJHL)- Bristol Metals presented a $10,000 check to Make-A-Wish East Tennessee Thursday.

The funds were raised at the company’s annual golf tournament, which was held in September.

Annually the golf event is held to benefit a different charities.

This year the company chose make a wish to honor a former employee.

“This year we had a president that who had just recently retired that was diagnosed with cancer. So we chose the Make-A-Wish Foundation. We would like to make a child or numerous children’s wish come true in his honor,” said Tina Linder with Bristol Metals.

The $10,000 check will help make one to two wishes come true for children in the Tri-Cities Region.