Bristol family to get new home through Holston Habitat for Humanity

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- the Mays family has been volunteering for three years with the Holston Habitat for Humanity. They’ve helped other families build their perfect house – but now it’s their turn. Their new address on Lily Street in Bristol might only be an empty lot now – but the Mays have worked tirelessly to call it theirs.

A groundbreaking was held Saturday morning for the family’s new house. Summer and Richard Mays said they were tired of the monthly struggle to meet rent and wanted a place of their own to raise their two sons. So they started volunteering with Holston Habitat for Humanity, helping other families build homes until they could build their own.

“Richard and Summer, by the time the project is over, they’ll have put in well over 500 hours of sweat equity,” said Mandy Penz, volunteer manager for Holston Habitat for Humanity.

All this volunteer labor, plus Homeowner Education courses, earned them the right to design a house of their own.



“You pick out your siding and your floors, your hardware for your faucets and your hinges,” said Summer. “You get to decide exactly what your house is going to look like once it’s complete.”

Through the Habitat program, this new house will have an interest-free mortgage. The family says most exciting of all, brothers Gunner and Gage will each have their own rooms.

A wall-raising celebration will be held on September 7th.

“This is something they’ve worked hard for and we’re excited for them to start this build process and have a home,” said Penz.

“Just any other families that were like we were, that were killing themselves to make rent that is going nowhere for you – apply,” said Summer. “All they can do is say no. It’s so worth the work that you put into it.”

This is the 28th house Holston Habitat for Humanity is building in Bristol. If you’d like to volunteer to help the Mays build their home, you can get more information here.