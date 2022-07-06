Bristol, TN-After his first season as head swiming coach Matt Brinton has resigned at King University to take the same position at Frostburg State University in Maryland.

Even though his tenure was short-lived Brinton enjoyed success while at King in the 2021-22 school year. He coached the team to 16 new school records. In addition, Brinton helped mold Jan Kulijak and Jamie Edwards into College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Individual All-Americans.

“Matt did a great job for us last year,” said David Hicks, King University athletic director. “I’m thankful for his efforts and passion for our student-athletes, and wish him the best of luck in his new role.”