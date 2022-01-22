BrightRidge warning of ongoing scams

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge utility company is warning against an increase of scams during the Winter season.

The company stated in a Facebook post that scammers will often pretend to be utility bill collectors or BrightRidge employees and make contact through phone calls, emails or even in-person in attempts to scam you out of your money.

The company also says that these scammers tend to target the elderly, non-English speakers and businesses.

They also say scams often pick up during the Winter as the fear of losing power during cold times can be overwhelming for some.

If you get a call from someone and you feel that it may be a scam, BrightRidge reminds its customers that they can check their account status and balance on the SmartHub app, on the BrightRidge website or by calling customer service.