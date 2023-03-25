JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Recent storms caused electrical system failures that resulted in many being without power, according to BrightRidge.

Two TVA transmission line failures that resulted in substation power outages were caused by recent high winds, according to a post by BrightRidge on social media.

The utility says that while power has been restored to some areas, crews are still working to restore power to others by fixing broken poles and downed wires.

Here are some of the areas in BrightRidges service area that are still experiencing outages as of 1:17 p.m.:

Gray, Tenn. – roughly 17% are without power

Boones Creek – around 4% are without power

Also as of approximately 1:17 p.m., the total number of customers without power in Brightridges service area without power is 1862 or 2.31%. You can find more information about outages on the BrightRidge outage map.

BrightRidge reminds people in the post to stay away from downed power lines and to consider checking on friends, neighbors and relatives with medical devices that require charging.

BrightRidge asks customers to call 423-952-5000 to report serious issues.