North Carolina earthquake shakes Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in Sparta, North Carolina on Sunday morning.

The earthquake, which was reported as having a 5.1 magnitude, was reported approximately 2.5 miles southeast of Sparta at 8:07 a.m.

News Channel 11 received numerous calls and E-mails from viewers reporting homes shaking and doors rattling at the time of the earthquake, with reports as far away as Knoxville.

There are reports of rattling from the earthquake in the following locations:

Johnson City, TN

Greeneville, TN

Bristol, TN

Bristol, VA

Church Hill, TN

Elizabethton, TN

Kingsport, TN

Chuckey, TN

Telford, TN

Bluff City, TN

Unicoi County, TN

Jonesborough, TN

Mountain City, TN

According to USGS, Sunday morning’s earthquake was almost the strongest earthquake in North Carolina since 1916’s 5.2-magnitude earthquake near Asheville.

This is a developing story, and News Channel 11 will provide updates on-air and online at WJHL.com.