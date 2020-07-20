Sheriff: Hawkins County inmate found hanging in cell Wednesday, pronounced dead

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hawkins County Jail inmate was found hanging in his cell on Wednesday and later pronounced dead, according to a release from Sheriff Ronnie Lawson.

The release says the inmate was identified as Wesley A. Thomas, 38, of Mount Carmel.

Thomas was found unresponsive in his cell, where Lawson says he was housed alone.

CRP was performed until EMS arrived, at which point Thomas was transported to the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, according to the release.

Thomas was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The release says Thomas was being held in the jail on charges of domestic assault and public intoxication.

Thomas’ body was sent to the ETSU College of Medicine for autopsy, and an investigation is ongoing.