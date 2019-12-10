Search underway after three patients flee Southwest Virginia Mental Institute in Marion

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A search is underway in Marion, Va after three patients fled from Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute, according to Town of Marion Public Information Officer Ken Heath.

A new release states agencies across Smyth County have established a perimeter and are using search dogs.

“The investigation found that the event was coordinated and preplanned, and authorities believe the subjects likely were transported out of the area by vehicle,” Heath said.

“Authorities say the patients are primarily considered at risk for self harm,” Heath said. The patients are identified as:

Jay Scott Reed, 28, from Radford Last seen wearing red shirt, black jacket, and black shoes.

Derek Allen Malcolm, 26, from Pulaski County, last seen wearing grey sweat pants

David Adam Willis, 32, from Wise County, last seen wearing jeans, hoodie, black shoes and white long sleeve shirt.

Any information on any of these individuals, is asked to call Smyth County Dispatch at 276-783-7204.