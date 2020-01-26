Kobe Bryant Among 5 Dead in Calabasas Helicopter Crash

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06:Kobe Bryant attends the LA Community Screening Of Warner Bros Pictures’ “Just Mercy” at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on January 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Retired Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant has died after the helicopter he was in crashed on a hillside in the Calabasas area on Sunday morning, the Associated Press and Los Angeles Times reported.

The 41-year-old athlete was one of five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road.

Bryant was father to four children and married to Vanessa Laine Bryant.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed his death and have not identified any of the victims.

TMZ first reported that Bryant died in the crash.