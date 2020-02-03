Kansas City Captures its Second NFL Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a play the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

MIAMI (WJHL) For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs were crowned the NFL champions Sunday night after taking down the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium.

San Francisco made the first move chalking up a 38-yard field goal from Robbie Gould. Kansas City answered with a one-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, giving the Chiefs a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Andy Reid’s squad kept their momentum going with a 31-yard field goal coming from Harrison Butker, making it 10-3. The 49ers responded as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and fullback Kyle Juszczyk connected on a 15-yard pass to tie the game up at 10 heading into halftime.

San Francisco came out of the break with plenty of momentum, outscoring Kansas City 10-0 in the third quarter. Gould split the uprights from 42 yards and running back Raheem Mostert chalked up a rushing score.

The Chiefs pushed back in the final quarter with a pair of passing touchdowns from Mahomes. The Texas Tech alum tossed the first to tight end Travis Kelce from one yard out with running back Damien Williams hauling in the eventual game-winning five yard touchdown. Kansas City added an exclamation point with a 38-yard rushing touchdown from Williams.

Mahomes earned 286 passing yards with three total touchdowns and two interceptions. His counterpart Garoppolo tallied 219 passing yards, one touchdown and two picks.

This is the second title for Kansas City.