Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office: Officer-involved shooting, suspect dead

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Cumberland County deputy was shot at approximately 7:07 p.m. Saturday after responding to a call regarding a suspicious person at the 8000 block area of Chestnut Hill Road, according to a press release.

The deputy exchanged gunfire with the unnamed suspect and was wounded in the upper right side before being air-lifted by Lifestar to U.T. Medical Center.

The suspect barricaded in a vehicle, and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Crossville Police SWAT along with Crisis Negotiators, Cumberland County EMS, and Cumberland County Fire responded to the scene.

Negotiators “made numerous attempts to make contact with the suspect,” according to the release.

SWAT deployed chemical weapons after no success and advanced to the vehicle to arrest the suspect but discovered the suspect dead.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol closed Chestnut Hill Road to all traffic.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on-scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

The name of the suspect in withheld until pending notification of the family.

This is an ongoing investigation. Join us on-air and online at WJHL.com for updates.