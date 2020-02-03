BREAKING: Shooting investigation underway in Wise County, Va

WISE COUNTY, Va (WJHL) – We’re following breaking news of a shooting in Southwest Virginia.

Commonwealth’s Attorney of Wise County and the City of Norton Chuck Slemp confirmed the shooting in the Stephen area in a post on Facebook. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore also confirmed the shooting and said it took place in a remote location in a wooded area.

It is unknown if a suspect has been captured. The sheriff’s office said it is very early into the investigation and no further information can be released at this time.

