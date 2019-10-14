UPDATE: Injured woman rescued from empty water tank in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton police tell News Channel 11 an injured woman who fell approximately 20 feet into a water tank has been successfully rescued Sunday night.

Lt. James Heaton with the Carter County Rescue Squad said she was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We’re told at least two people were exploring in a restricted area at an industrial park off Cherokee Park Drive.

“This is a very dangerous area,” said Lt. Heaton. “We try to encourage everyone to stay out of these areas because of situations like this.”

Heaton said the woman who was injured is in her mid-30s and had been walking on wooden planks over an empty water tank. Some of the planks gave way and she fell 20 feet.

“The area they were in probably looked like it was pretty safe with thick wooden boards,” he said, “but it’s obvious they weren’t.”

The other person with her was not at the scene when Elizabethton Police and the Carter County Rescue Squad arrived on scene.

Heaton said they received the call around 7 p.m. Sunday night. The rescue took approximately 30 minutes.

We’re told there are ‘no trespassing’ signs set up throughout the facility.

