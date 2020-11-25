BREAKING NEWS: TBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – TBI is assisting in the invesitgation of an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday evening in Hawkins County.

According to officials, the incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. when a deputy with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a car traveling along Highway 66 in Rogersville that had reportedly nearly caused a head-on collision when it crossed the centerline.

When police tried to stop the car, the driver failed to stop, causing a pursuit to take place. Rogersville Police Department responded and assisted the sheriff’s office.

The driver turned onto Highway 113 and continued to run before he lost control of the car and crashed at the intersection of Thompson Road.

Information from the scene indicates that as officers approached the car, the driver drove toward them, resulting in the Rogersville officer firing shots, striking him.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

TBI is continuing to investigate the shooting.

No police officers were injured.