UPDATE: A lane is closed on Hwy 11W westbound due to car crashing into two homes

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Highway 11 W Westbound is down to one lane due to a car that crashed into two homes in Rogersville.

Hawkins County Rescue Squad Public Information Officer Corey Young told News Channel 11 that the rescue squad was dispatched to a vehicle that had struck two houses on Highway 11 at Russell Drive.

Emergency crews are on scene, including the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, who advised drivers that traffic will be delayed in this area on social media.

Update: Highway 11W West Bound is down to one lane. Please use extreme caution for the Emergency Crews on… Posted by Hawkins County Rescue Squad on Thursday, November 28, 2019

While en route to the scene, law enforcement was told that at least one person was trapped inside the vehicle.

Emergency crews extricated the patient from the vehicle and the patient was transported to an area emergency room.

In addition to striking the two structures, Young told News Channel 11 that the driver also hit two parked vehicles along Highway 11 W.

The structures hit have “sufficient damage,” Young said.

Prior to the incident, the vehicle was the subject of a reckless driver be-on-the-lookout.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 11 for more information.