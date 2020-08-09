BREAKING: 20 people shot at outdoor gathering in Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department says multiple shooters opened fire on an outdoor gathering in SE Washington, D.C. overnight. Police Chief Peter Newsham confirms 20 people were shot.

It happened near the 3300 block of Dubois Place SE around 1 a.m.

Police say 17-year-old Christopher Brown died at a hospital after being shot. Another 17-year-old was injured, police say the rest of the victims are adults.

An off-duty 1st District officer was also shot and is “fighting for her life,” according to Police Chief Peter Newsham.

This story is developing and will be updated.