KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Kingsport Fire Department said a body was found following a medical and fire call Friday morning.

The call came in at 8:34 a.m., detailing a possible fire on the 300 block of Snapps Ferry Road, officials said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a trailer “with an extinguished fire” and one dead occupant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back for updates.