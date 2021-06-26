Brandon Mathis leads the East Tennessee Amateur after the first round

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee Amateur Championship kicked off Friday afternoon at the Elizabethton Golf Course and there’s some history on the line this weekend.
If Science Hill alum and current Tennessee Tech golfer could win this weekend’s tournament, he’d become the first reigning Tillinghast champion to win the ETA. Highlighted scores after the first round are as follows.
Brandon Mathis 66
Bryson Morrell 67
Blake Howard 69
Jackson Skeen 70
Cayman Ratliff 70
Bryan Sangid 70
Joe Brooks 70
Tommy Miller 71
Dustin Davis 71
Chad Homan 71
Cameron Dugger 71
Tyler Lane 71
Seth Crawford 71
Wes Hall 71
Clint Lowe 72
Sean Anderson 72
Zach Briggs 72
Josh Taylor 72
Gibson Miller 73
Hunter O’Neal 73
Cory Walker 73
Tarun Hoskere 74
Nick Cohen 74
Robert England 74
Braedon Wear 74
Caleb Tipton 74
Matt Dotson 74
Ethan Mays 75
John Cornett 75
Christofer Schaff 75
Carlos Santana 76
Kaden Shropshire 76
Cameron Lane 77
Matt Ongie 77
Ben Treadway 77
Nick York 77
Ben Harris 78
Luke Bateman 78
Joe Culpepper 78
Jacob Owens 78
Jacob Davis 79
Jack England 79
Tyler Stoudemire 80
Kelly Lane 80
Zach McCamey 82
Carter Branim 82
Caleb Moss 82
Michael Hawk 83
Taylor Kilgore 83
Carter Counts 83
Seth Bible 84
Josh Jones 84
Drake Crawford 84
Jamie Perez 85
Adam Smith 91
Dalton Lamb 93