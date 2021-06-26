Brandon Mathis leads the East Tennessee Amateur after the first round

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee Amateur Championship kicked off Friday afternoon at the Elizabethton Golf Course and there’s some history on the line this weekend.

If Science Hill alum and current Tennessee Tech golfer could win this weekend’s tournament, he’d become the first reigning Tillinghast champion to win the ETA. Highlighted scores after the first round are as follows.

Brandon Mathis 66

Bryson Morrell 67

Blake Howard 69

Jackson Skeen 70

Cayman Ratliff 70

Bryan Sangid 70

Joe Brooks 70

Tommy Miller 71

Dustin Davis 71

Chad Homan 71

Cameron Dugger 71

Tyler Lane 71

Seth Crawford 71

Wes Hall 71

Clint Lowe 72

Sean Anderson 72

Zach Briggs 72

Josh Taylor 72

Gibson Miller 73

Hunter O’Neal 73

Cory Walker 73

Tarun Hoskere 74

Nick Cohen 74

Robert England 74

Braedon Wear 74

Caleb Tipton 74

Matt Dotson 74

Ethan Mays 75

John Cornett 75

Christofer Schaff 75

Carlos Santana 76

Kaden Shropshire 76

Cameron Lane 77

Matt Ongie 77

Ben Treadway 77

Nick York 77

Ben Harris 78

Luke Bateman 78

Joe Culpepper 78

Jacob Owens 78

Jacob Davis 79

Jack England 79

Tyler Stoudemire 80

Kelly Lane 80

Zach McCamey 82

Carter Branim 82

Caleb Moss 82

Michael Hawk 83

Taylor Kilgore 83

Carter Counts 83

Seth Bible 84

Josh Jones 84

Drake Crawford 84

Jamie Perez 85

Adam Smith 91

Dalton Lamb 93