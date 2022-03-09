BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A local baseball field will soon be getting an upgrade.

Fans and players will soon be able to keep track of scores with a new scoreboard at Boyce Cox Field in Bristol, Virginia. Boyce Cox Field is home to the Virginia High Bearcats.

The new board will be in use for the first time on March 26 when Virginia High plays Graham at home.

The field sits beside Gene Malcolm Stadium, near Lee Highway.

For more information on the Virginia High Bearcats baseball and to find schedules, click here to visit their website.