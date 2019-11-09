Boones Creek Baptist Church holding free Veterans Day breakfast and celebration

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One local church is saying thank you to our region’s veterans with a free breakfast.

Boones Creek Baptist Church will host a celebration for area veterans before its morning worship service.

Breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m.

WWII veteran Dr. Julian E. Hodges will speak during the breakfast gathering around 9:30 a.m. and 21 year army veteran Rev. Brian Nulf will speak at the morning service at 11 a.m.

All area veterans are invited to take part.

You can RSVP for the event on Boones Creek Baptist Church’s website or by emailing info@boonescreek.org.