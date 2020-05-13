Boones Creek annexation proposal heads to Johnson City Commission for final approval

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An annexation proposal in the Boones Creek community is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Tuesday night, the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission voted to approve the annexation of more than 19 acres of a 35-acre stretch of land near the intersection of Christian Church Road and Boones Station Road.

The move would also assign a B-4 zoning designation to the area, best suited for business and commercial use.

City official said future occupants in that space could benefit from where the land sits. Currently, there is no investor.

“The developer commented to us that right now he did not have a deal in place, that there was someone that was interested but back out, but they wanted to move forward with the annexation and the zoning because that gives them the opportunity to go out and develop the property,” said Larry Calhoun, who is on the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission.

The request for annexation was made by trustee Lynn Hodge, who represents the landowners of the 35 acres.

Calhoun said the property falls in the 950-acre retail and incentive zone determined by the Johnson City Commission earlier this year and is awaiting approval from the state.

“This is an important piece of property in that area is going to be developed,” said Calhoun. “I think it’s going to be an area of growth for both business and commercial.”

In November, Hodge and Developer David Lafemine, tried to annex three acres of the 35 for a substance abuse facility. Neighbors were relieved that request was denied, but still have questions.

“We’re very concerned about the spot zoning issues as to why they are only piece-milling out certain areas, certain pieces of land to annex into the city,” said Becky Goode-Jones.

Johnson City Director of Development Services Preston Mitchell said in addition to future use in the incentive zone, Hodge has ideas for the remaining property.

“He’s indicated publicly that there’s interest by a second developer that has yet to enter the picture, that may be interested in the remaining portion of that,” said Mitchell, “in addition to a portion of his own property.”

Goode-Jones said area homeowners would benefit from knowing an overall plan for the area.

“More of a 9 to 5 type on environment would probably be acceptable to us here,” she added.

The annexation request now awaits a verdict from the Johnson City Commission. Mitchell said the proposal will have to pass three readings to be approved.