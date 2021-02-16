Boone Police: Man arrested in June 2020 church break-in, tabernacle still missing

Pictured: Claude William Clark (Source: Boone PD)

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL)- Authorities in Boone, North Carolina said they’ve arrested a man after he reportedly broke into a Catholic church and took a tabernacle in June 2020.

Police said in a release that Claude William Clark, 54, was arrested on February 12 for breaking and entering.

According to police, the break-in happened at Saint Elizabeth’s Catholic Church when “a suspect entered a window at the Church and took a tabernacle located inside.”

Authorities said they are still searching for the missing tabernacle and described it as, “an ornate gold colored metal container with a cross at the top approximately two to three feet tall that weighs roughly forty pounds.”

Clark is being held on a $20,000 bond and is due in court March 23.

Anyone with information regarding the tabernacle is asked to call the High Country Crime Stoppers or the Boone Police Department.

