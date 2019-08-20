Boone, NC passes resolution declaring itself a welcoming community to all after ‘send her back’ chant at Trump rally

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – The Town of Boone passed what they are calling a “welcoming community resolution.”

According to the resolution, the town council proclaimed the Town of Boone a welcoming community to everyone, regardless of all backgrounds, national origins, races, ethnicities and cultures.

The town also resolved to denounce and reject white nationalism and politics based in hate and hateful rhetoric.

The resolution says since the town is a diverse community in its own right, and the town does not want anyone to think they are not a welcoming community or that they are sympathetic to hate speech displayed in Greenville, NC.

Referencing the rally for President Trump in Greenville last month, during which a crowd chanted, “Send her back,” the resolution says by doing nothing, they might be mistakenly associated with those behaviors.

The resolution cites American history as a melting pot, as well as quoting Albert Einstein, Plato and Ralph Waldo Emerson, all of whom spoke about the dangers of saying nothing.

According to the resolution, the town passed the resolution in light of the rise of hate crimes and speech in the United States.

https://www.scribd.com/document/422532986/Town-of-Boone-Welcoming-Community-Resolution