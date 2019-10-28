Boone Dam Repair Coalition to meet Tuesday to consider vegetation affected by work

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As work continues around Boone Lake Monday morning, property owners want to make sure the Tennessee Valley Authority doesn’t forget about the plants growing in the lake bed.

Tuesday evening, the Boone Dam Repair Coalition will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the BrightRidge auditorium on Boones Creek Road.

Organizers say the group will discuss those ongoing repairs but will mostly focus on trees and vegetation that have grown in the lake bed.

TVA officials tell us they hope to have work done in 2022.