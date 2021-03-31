Bonnaroo announces 2021 artist lineup ahead of September return

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, one America’s most popular festivals which brings thousands of music fans to Tennessee each year, has released the list of artists set to perform at the 2021 edition.

R&B artist Lizzo will maintain the title of the first female artist to ever headline Bonnaroo, which will celebrate its 20th edition Sept. 2-5. Other notable female artists at this year’s festival include Megan Thee Stallion, Lana Del Ray, Janelle Monae, Phoebe Bridgers and Brittany Howard.

Foo Fighters, led by former Nirvana drummer Dave Groehl, will perform at the Manchester festival for the first time in the band’s history. Tyler The Creator, winner of the 2020 Grammy’s Best Rap Album award, will headline the final day of the festival.

The lineup features many of the same artists announced for Bonnaroo 2020.

Last year’s festival was initially postponed to September 2020 before organizers made the decision to cancel the rescheduled dates. Bonnaroo had announced their earliest ever sell-out before the postponement and subsequent cancellation.

With this year’s festival taking place in the fall, organizers are bringing a summer concert series to the rural Tennessee site. Tickets are now available for Bonnaroo’s socially distanced live music experience called “Concerts on the Farm,” which includes performances by Billy Strings, Jon Pardi and The Avett Brothers.

Tickets for the four-day festival start at $329 are now on-sale at Bonnaroo.com.