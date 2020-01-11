Bones found at convicted killer’s former Kingsport house; killer lived on same street in 2013

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Police continue to investigate bones found at a house at 509 Fulton Avenue in Kingsport. Records obtained by News Channel 11 reveal the former resident of the home, Stephen Leon Williams, was first incarcerated in 1981 for first-degree murder. Williams lived on the same street as recently as 2013.

Stephen Leon Williams

SEE PREVIOUS: KPD: Investigation underway after bones found in Kingsport residential area

On Thursday News Channel 11 first reported that Kingsport police were beginning “what could be a lengthy investigation” after bones were discovered on the property. Investigators are determining if the bones have human origins. Officials from the University of Tennessee Forensic Anthropology Center were at the scene on Friday afternoon.

509 Fulton Avenue

Court records show Williams lived at 509 Fulton Avenue in 1981. He was convicted for murdering a man at a Hawkins County house on January 12 that same year. Williams severed the head and torso from the victim’s body, and then used liquid accelerant to burn the house down.

Williams was granted parole in 2009. According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, his parole was revoked in 2011 for a technical violation, but reinstated in March 2012.

During that parole time, TDOC records list Williams’ address as 529 Fulton Avenue. A TDOC spokesperson told News Channel 11 that Williams was listed as owning the home, which is just a few houses down from where bones were found earlier this week.

Investigators on scene Friday afternoon

A property records check doesn’t list Williams as the current owner.

In December 2013, Williams was convicted on federal charges for firearm possession and trafficking oxycodone.

Williams is currently serving time in a middle Tennessee TDOC facility.



This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.