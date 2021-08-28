Bojangles set to close all company-owned stores for two days

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bojangles is getting ready to close all of its company-owned stores for two days in a move the restaurant says is to give employees a much needed break.

The restaurant plans to close on Monday, August 30 and Monday, September 13.

According to a release from the company, the brief hiatus is in response to more than a year of industrywide labor shortages that have put additional stress on their employees who worked through the pandemic.

Bojangles CEO Jose Armario said, “From navigating a global pandemic to adjusting to new safety measures to picking up shifts for those unable to come in for work, we’ve asked, and they’ve delivered. But this hasn’t been easy, and we know many people are physically and emotionally drained, so we hope these extra two days off will provide rest and refreshment.”

The release states the stores will close at their normal times on the Sunday nights prior to the closings and reopen at their regular time on Tuesday.

Stores around the area such as locations in Kingsport and Bristol will be affected by the closure.