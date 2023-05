(WJHL) – A Boil water alert has been issued for several areas in Virginia.

The alert was issued by the Buchanan County Public Service Authority and affects the following areas:

Rocklick/Oakwood

Clifton Fork

Southern Gap

Pea Patch

Fletchers Ridge

Rowe

Leemaster

Combs Ridge

Rockhouse/Hurley

The authority says it will post updates as notices are lifted. More information can be found by clicking here.