RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A boil water advisory that went into effect on Friday in the Castlewood area of Russell County, Virginia has been lifted.

Jess Powers of the Russell County Emergency Management Agency told News Channel 11 that the advisory was lifted for customers of Russell County PSA on Red Oak Ridge and Gravel Lick Rd.

The Russell County PSA has lifted the Boil Water Notice for PSA customers on Red Oak Ridge and Gravel Lick of the Castlewood, VA area. Posted by Russell County, Virginia, Emergency Management on Sunday, September 15, 2019

The advisory was first announced on Friday morning.