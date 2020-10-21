Body of missing Haywood Co. hiker Chad Seger found

HAYWOOD CO., N.C. (WSPA) – Officials in Haywood County said the body of a missing hiker was found Tuesday afternoon in the Shining Rock Wilderness Area of the Pisgah National Forest.

According to Haywood County Emergency Management, the body of 27-year-old Chad Seger was found in an off-trail area near the Art Loeb Trail.

Searchers found gear nearby which Seger was believed to have with him, officials said.

There’s no word yet on what caused Seger’s death.

We reported earlier that Seger was last known to have been in the Black Balsam area of Pisgah National Forest on Monday, October 12.

His car was found in the Black Balsam park parking lot, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency management said Seger briefly spoke with a family member by telephone on October 12. Later that evening, officials said an incomplete 911 call came in to Haywood County dispatch which could not be completed due to low signal strength.

Over 400 searchers and support staff from multiple agencies in five states were involved in the search for Seger.