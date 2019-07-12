Body of man found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park identified

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) — The body of a man found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has been positively identified.

According to a release from the National Park Service, officials have identified the man as David J. Carver, 64, of Blount County, Tennessee.

Carver’s remains were found in an area off the trail near Laurel Creek Rd.

The release says the Knox Country Regional Forensic Center used medical records for comparison to positively ID Carver.

The cause of death is still under investigation and an autopsy is underway.

