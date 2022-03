BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A body was discovered at the Wes Davis Greenway in Bristol, Tenn., on Sunday, according to a city official.

Captain Dannielle Eller with the Bristol, Tenn. Police Department said the death does not appear to be suspicious, and the body is being sent for autopsy.

No name has been released at this time due to needing to notify the next of kin first.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will have more details as they are available.