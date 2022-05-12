LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A body was discovered following a house fire in Greene County on Wednesday evening.

According to a news release from the Greene County Sheriffs Office Greene County 911 received a call about a structure fire at a home on Crockett Timbers.

The news release details units from the Limestone, Nolichuckey, Embreeville, Newmansville, and Tusculum Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, firefighters then discovered the body of 67-year-old James Catchings in the living room of the home.

Catching’s body was sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy and formal identification.

Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) bomb and arson division are working with the fire/arson investigator from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department to determine the cause of the fire.