Board names new Sullivan Co. Animal Shelter director

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The board for the Sullivan County Animal Shelter has chosen its new director.

Cindy Holmes will start in this new role on July 29th.

The news release stated that Holmes, ” …brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that is relevant to this position, such as previous in-house veterinary technician training and operations management for a brick-and-mortar humane society; human resources and employment experience with the City of Kingsport; and strong management skills along with a Masters of Science degree that will allow for a more in depth understanding of current research to ensure the animals of Sullivan County will receive the utmost care.”

The news release also said that in the last year Holmes managed the ASoSC cat room remodel and assisted with multiple fundraisers for local animal-related nonprofits.