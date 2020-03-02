BMS Gears up for Food City 500 with News Conference featuring Navy aircraft

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL)- Bristol Motor Speedway is expected to release details on this year’s Navy Week festivities at the World’s Fastest Half-Mile.

Navy Week starts March 30 and continues through the Food City 500 weekend, which is April 3-5.

On Monday, BMS announced the aircraft that will participate in the official Food City 500 flyover will land at Tri-Cities Aviation at 11:00 a.m. Monday morning. A news conference will be scheduled for 2:00 this afternoon.

Check for updates both on-air and online.