BMS Gears up for Food City 500 with News Conference featuring Navy aircraft

News

by: , kasey marler

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL)- Bristol Motor Speedway is expected to release details on this year’s Navy Week festivities at the World’s Fastest Half-Mile.

Navy Week starts March 30 and continues through the Food City 500 weekend, which is April 3-5.

On Monday, BMS announced the aircraft that will participate in the official Food City 500 flyover will land at Tri-Cities Aviation at 11:00 a.m. Monday morning. A news conference will be scheduled for 2:00 this afternoon.

Check for updates both on-air and online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss