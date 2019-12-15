Bluff City woman facing charges after reportedly falling asleep at the wheel

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City woman is facing charges tonight following a crash Sunday morning where the driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Andrea Hopson, 38, was driving south on State Route 390 near Sells Road around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Hopson told troopers she had fallen asleep before running off the road, hitting a mailbox, going down an embankment and into the creek.

She was not injured in the crash.

Hopson is facing charges of driving suspended, driving on roadways laned for traffic and due care.