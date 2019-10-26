Bluff City native actor Jeremy Ray Taylor returns to the Tri-Cities

Sophia Lillis, from left, Wyatt Oleff, Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jaeden Lieberher, and Chosen Jacobs pose in the press room at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

BRISTOL, Tenn (WJHL)- A new song and a new mission for Bluff City’s Jeremy Ray Taylor at Friday night’s SHOWTIME at the Paramount in Bristol.

“This is kind of a way to just support the local theaters here,” said Taylor

Jeremy has been busy lately- working on Nickelodeons revival of ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ but also through a new movement- Spark, Small Personal Acts of Real Kindness.

Spark is all about being kind to others- something he says he feels when he comes home.

“It’s wonderful to be able to come back to bluff city and know that I’m loved and constantly being pushed by the people here…I know I’m loved here,” says Taylor.

To help spark the movement in the Tri-Cities- he teamed up with the Bristol native band Chasing DaVinci-

“This is how we spark for people. We perform, we write songs, we do all that- Jeremy acts and getting to share both of the aspects of the entertainment industry that we do on the stage together is just great,” said Chasing DaVinci member Jessi Smith.

Jeremy also performs on their new song- “Good days.”

“We wrote this song with him, we did it together and he enjoys doing a little rap on the side just for fun,” said Chasing DaVinci member Jeddi Smith. “We kind of wanted to incorporate him and he wanted to be a part of it. So, it was just a lot of fun collaborating on something that we both enjoy.”

Jeremy and Chasing Davinci will be taking that song on a tour for Safe and Sound Schools asking students to think about their campus community, and how they in turn will create “Good Days.”