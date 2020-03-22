Bluff City man reminisces years as musician in Kenny Rogers’ band

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Singer-actor Kenny Rogers died of natural causes Friday night at 81, but he lives on in a Bluff City man’s memory.

David Loving spent several years as a musician for Kenny Rogers as he toured the country in the late 70s and early 80s, and he told News Channel 11 that Rogers had his own spark in Nashville.

“Kenny was kind of a groundbreaking guy,” Loving said. “He didn’t hate the old country people; he loved them. But he didn’t think he could do what they did as well as they did. People like Johnny Cash, Willie, and Waylon Jennings. That’s what they did. He was different. And so he wanted to find something that he could do.”

In 1991, years after touring as a musician in Kenny Rogers’ band, Loving received the MusiCares Nashville Musician of the Year Award for his role as the Nashville Entertainer Chairperson for the World Summit for Children Campaign.

Loving said Rogers contributed a big part to the MusiCare awards and told News Channel 11 that “life has a way of coming to a full circle.”

Loving continues to play his guitar, sing, and song-write. He told News Channel 11 that he’s working on another album right now, with his last album, Potato in Rio out since 2014.