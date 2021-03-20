Blue Ridge Rock Festival returns in September 2021, set to take place in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Although the annual festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blue Ridge Rock Festival has been officially confirmed for 2021.

The festival will take place between September 9 – 12, 2021 at the Blue Ridge Amphitheater in Danville, Va.

The time is now. There is perhaps never been a greater need for our Rock n’ Roll community to unite together after all this last year has brought. Blue Ridge Rock Festival Facebook page

Blue Ridge Rock Festival organizers wrote on Facebook that they are working to finalize booking for their fan-voted lineup as soon as possible.

Tickets, discounted hotels, camping, and add-ons for the event are currently on sale on the Blue Ridge Rock Festival website.