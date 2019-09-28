Blue Circle in Bristol, TN reopens under new ownership

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Blue Circle in Bristol, Tennessee is back open.

The restaurant closed back in July due to what they said were “Unrealistic and unjustified utility bills.”

The business was put up for sale by the previous owners but has now reopened under new ownership.

“I grew up coming here,” said Debbie Sourbeer, one of the new owners. “I went to Tennessee High, and we would always go to the pool or play putt-putt and come and eat Blue Circle. And when I saw on Facebook that they closed, I made a post saying I’m devastated and we didn’t even intend on buying it and it just happened and we’re both really happy.”

Blue Circle has been serving the original Blue Circle Burger since 1931.

That’s a burger, bun, pickle, mustard and onion.

The Bristol location opened in 1964.