Bloodhound Rescue raising money for face masks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) A local dog rescue is making face masks to raise money for one of their newest members

East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue is a non-profit organization located in Powell, Tennessee. They are geared toward the dog breed.



They recently brought in a bloodhound named Mildred who is dealing with multiple skin conditions and heart worm due to spending most of her life in a cage.



The non-profit needed to raise some money for surgeries and medications.

so they started sewing face masks.

Five hundred have been made and and sold.

If you want to help East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue, you can go to their Facebook page to find out how here.