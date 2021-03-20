Blackburn announces upcoming visit to US/Mexico border

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) — U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R- Tenn.) announced she will visit the U.S./Mexico border on Sunday.

“President Joe Biden’s open border agenda has created a crisis at our southern border,” Blackburn said. “Now, the Biden administration is censoring what Border Patrol agents can say and hiding the truth from the American people.

“I am going to the border to get the facts and see the crisis firsthand.”

Two different Arizona county sheriffs will accompany Blackburn on her visit, including Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and Cochise County Sheriff Mark J. Dannels.

Pinal County is 60 miles north of the U.S./Mexico border, and Cochise County is situated along the southern border.

The border crisis is out of control. I’ll be visiting our southern border tomorrow to get the facts and see the crisis firsthand.



I look forward to joining @sherifflamb1 @PinalCSO and @cc_sheriff. pic.twitter.com/uahTyBI744 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 20, 2021

RELATED STORY: Tennessee lawmakers tour the southern border in El Paso