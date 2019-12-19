‘Blackberry Winter’ helping furnish homes for those during “colds snaps” of life

RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – A group of community members in Southwest Virginia are helping those during the “colds snaps” of their life by furnishing homes free of charge.

Teri Crawford Brown is a registered nurse at Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands, Virginia and is the founder of ‘Blackberry Winter.’

The group takes referrals from social service programs like the Appalachian Area Agency on Aging, Clinch Valley Community Action and the Department of Child Services when helping those in need.

The group has helped furnish 65 homes in a matter of 18 months.

“People don’t need to feel judged for the circumstance that they’re in, they just need help,” said Crawford Brown. “They don’t have to feel guilty for needing help, we’ve all needed help.”

More information can be found at Blackberry Winter’s website.

