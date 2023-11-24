JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City saw big crowds as shoppers took advantage of the many Black Friday deals the stores offer.

Todd Gilyard went to the Mall at Johnson City to catch some deals on Christmas gifts and golf apparel. He said the weekend after Thanksgiving is always a great time to find deals.

“I’m shopping for my grandbabies,” Gilyard said. “They all get new coats and new shoes. I’m also shopping for my fiancée. She’s going to get a new Apple Watch. She doesn’t know it yet. Just got to figure out what her wrist size is.”

Many stores in the mall saw a lot of foot traffic by offering some great deals.

Vision Quest VR & Arcade also offered Black Friday deals on their games and attractions. The business recently expanded its store to include arcade games.

“We’re not just going to do Friday, we’re going to do Saturday and we’re going to do Sunday,” Cyrus Fees, owner of Vision Quest VR & Arcade, said. “We’re going to keep the deals going all weekend long and just hook people up. We’re so excited to see new people inside of the arcade seeing all this new stuff. So, we’re just happy to have everybody here.”

Walkabout Sally, a locally owned boutique in the mall, also offered Black Friday deals.

“It has been busy,” Keira McKinney, retail associate at Walkabout Sally, said. “It’s been nonstop since the door opened. I would say that we’ve probably had over a hundred people and we opened late.”

One group of boys said they’ve been shopping since the mall opened.

“Shop ’til you drop,” Gavin Ratliff, Black Friday shopper said. “Shop until you can’t shop no more.”

“I can’t wait ’til Cyber Monday,” Zack Blackburn said.

“Yeah, Cyber Monday sometimes [has] better deals than Black Friday,” Ratliff said.

McKinney said she prefers to shop online many times.

“If you look online, the prices are cheaper than in-store, especially at the big chain and corporations,” McKinney said.

Gilyard said he did notice that some deals he saw online were not available in-store. He plans to do online shopping for some items as well.

“It’s that weekend after Thanksgiving, you’re going to find the best deal, whether online or in the mall,” Gilyard said. “But it’s great to be in a mall and be around people and just enjoy the Christmas atmosphere.”