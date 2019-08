PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new convenience store is set to open in Piney Flats.

Bluff City Mayor Irene Wells says permits show a Black Diamond Market will be built along Highway 11E near Hardees.

Construction crews are installing beams for the project.

According to its website, Black Diamond has done business in Virginia for 42 years.

The convenience store brand currently has locations in Dungannon and Jonesville in Southwest Virginia.