Birthplace of Country Music to host Bristol Sessions Super Raffle

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – In order to raise funds for operation of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Birthplace of Country Music is offering an opportunity to win over $250,000 in prizes.

According to a press release by BCM, tickets are $100, each with two numbers. For those less inclined to leave it up to chance, you can also purchase 10 tickets to get one free.

Those who enter stand to win:

$25,000 in cash

2021 GCM Canyon

2021 Ford Bronco

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

Indian Scout Sixty motorcycle

Vacation package with the destination of your choice

While the headliner prizes will only go to a few, BCM says many more prizes are in the works.

“This fundraiser is more important for our organization than ever,” said Leah Ross, BCM executive director. “Like so many businesses and organizations affected by COVID-19, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum was closed for a significant amount of time and lost revenue. We are very grateful to our partners for working with us this year to raise money for the museum.”

Tickets are available online or at these locations:

Birthplace of Country Music Museum

The Travel Shop (Abingdon)

Olive Oil Company (Abingdon & Kingsport)

Crabtree Buick (Bristol)

Cranberry Lane (Bristol)

Sidetrack Tobacco (Bristol)

Fabric, Etc. (Bristol)

East TN ATV (Elizabethton)

Bill Gatton Honda (Bristol)

Friendship Motorsports (Bristol)

Wallace Imports of Bristol

Friendship Ford (Bristol)

Ticket sales end when 5,000 are sold. If supplies are available, the release states that tickets will be sold at the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion and other sellers until 11:59 p.m. on September 11.

The full list of prizes and contest info is available here.