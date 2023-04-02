MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee visited West Tennessee Saturday after storms caused heavy damage and killed nine people in McNairy County.

Gov. Lee was accompanied by the Director of Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Patrick Sheehan and other state officials.

“Maria and I are deeply saddened by the loss of life, significant injuries and severe storm damage across Tennessee,” Gov. Lee said in a press release. “This afternoon, I will travel to West Tennessee to survey damage and pray alongside Tennesseans as we continue to endure this heartbreaking week for our state. I thank state and local emergency officials, law enforcement, first responders and road crews for quickly responding to assist impacted communities and prevent further tragedy, and Tennessee stands ready to support local recovery efforts.”

Director Sheehan has provided a list of resources and guidance for Tennesseans affected by storms:

Continue to monitor radio and television broadcasts for further emergency information and instructions

Avoid downed power lines and do not enter damaged buildings or hazardous locations

If your house or property sustained damage, take pictures before cleanup efforts and contact your insurance company

Access the following shelters in impacted areas, if needed:

Cannon County: Westside Elementary School, 3714 Murfreesboro Rd, Readyville, TN

Westside Elementary School, 3714 Murfreesboro Rd, Readyville, TN Tipton County: Covington Sports Plex, 790 Bert Johnston Ave, Covington, TN

Covington Sports Plex, 790 Bert Johnston Ave, Covington, TN Contact your local emergency management agency if you need immediate assistance

“We are committed to supporting Tennessee’s communities and assisting this response and recovery,” TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said in a press release. “TEMA, Tennessee’s county emergency managers and our partners are conducting damage assessments and working to support unmet needs of survivors. Those who need assistance should contact their local emergency management agency for additional support. Our prayers are with the Tennesseans who lost loved ones in last night’s storms.”

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is also working to clear roadways of debris in impacted areas as quickly and safely as they can.

“TDOT stands ready to assist Tennesseans as our communities recover from devastating storms, and I am proud of our crews that have worked around the clock to clear roads and help in relief efforts across Tennessee,” TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley said in a press release. “We are asking the motoring public to move over, slow down, and Work With Us.”