Bikes to take over Bristol Motor Speedway for inaugural “Quillen 100” relay

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) A different kind of racing will take over Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 19.

An inaugural cycling event through ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine will replace race cars with bikes.

The “Quillen 100” consists of a 100 lap, 50-mile competitive cycling relay and a 20-mile noncompetitive relay.

Quillen students say they are excited to bring this event to the speedway for the first time.

“We have an internationally iconic racetrack right here in our backyard. We can’t think of a better way to promote a healthy lifestyle than by bringing the community together for a fun, fall day of racing around the track at BMS and showcasing all the wonderful healthcare opportunities our region has to offer,” says Ryan Serbin, second-year Quillen student.

The event also includes a community festival and health fair packed with family fun from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. It includes health screenings, food trucks, local vendors and fun activities for the kids.

Children are invited to bring their bicycles and ride around the track for free at 10 a.m. before the relay races begin.

The event is sponsored by Ballad Health and ETSU Health, which is the new outward-facing brand that encompasses the educational, clinical and research pursuits of the five colleges in ETSU’s academic health sciences center.

Registration is now open for the relays, and all proceeds from these events will benefit the Tri-Cities American Heart Association.

The 20-mile relay costs $30; the 50-mile relay costs $40. Admission to the infield festival is free.

Links to register can be found on their Facebook page or register online at this link.