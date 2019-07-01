Big Stone Gap Walmart announces new hours, closure date

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — The Walmart in Big Stone Gap has announced a new closure date of July 6, 2019, as well as new store hours.
According to a Facebook post from the store, the location will be open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. starting July 1.
The closure comes following differing accounts of the closure from the store owners and the landlords of the property, who are based out of Philadelphia.
